Laois harpists play Scottish trad event

The Music Generation Laois Senior Harp Ensemble did their county proud recently when they played support to the virtuosic Scottish trad duo Chris Stout and Catriona McKay at the 2018 Edinburgh International Harp Festival.

11 young harpists from Music Generation Laois travelled to Edinburgh International Harp Festival where they attended workshops, concerts, and performed in lunchtime concerts, as well as playing support for Chris Stout and Catriona McKay.

Siobhan Buckley (harp tutor) and Rosa Flannery (co-ordinator Music Generation Laois) also travelled.

McKay said: “Laois is a place that’s absolutely glowing with music. I was lucky enough to work with their harp group a few years ago when they were really young and just making their way. Now, they’re seasoned professionals.