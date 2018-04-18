Laois Dance Platform to host exciting dance event

Laois Dance Platform presents Dance Erica Borges at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this Saturday, April 21.

The sixth edition of this exciting dance event grows from strength to strength, showcasing local and national dance works with performances from professional dancers and visiting youth dance companies. Various dance styles presented are sure to please all different dance backgrounds and tastes.

Laois Dance Platform is a vibrant festival that offers the opportunity to engage and celebrate dance through attendance at high-quality presentations.

Over the past five editions, the event has exposed and celebrated young and professional dancer's talents, giving also the opportunity for local dancers to present their artistry locally. If you wish to be part of the festival, get in touch and don't miss out.