Brazilian dance and circus in Laois

There’s a musical event for primary school pupils this week at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

'Bondade que nos guia' is a professional dance/circus performance for children by the Brazilian dancer and choreographer Gabriela Jade.

Teachers are invited to come along and explore the elements of nature with their pupils.

The event takes place this Thursday, April 19, at 11am in the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Tickets are still available priced €5 and the duration of the show is 30min.

This is suitable for primary school students aged five to eight years old.