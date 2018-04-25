Laois Arts Office to host free Writer's Worshop

The Arts Office, Laois County Council will host a free writers workshop titled ‘The story of your life’ with writer Pauline Clooney at Laois Arthouse, Stradbally on Thursday May 10 as part of the Laois Bealtaine Festival Programme.

Often when you tell a real story from your life, people’s reactions can be one or the other of the following: ‘You should write that down,’ —and/or— ‘You couldn’t make that up.’

What these reactions reveal are two of the most common reasons for writing what is often referred to as Creative Non-fiction. The first reason is a desire to record a series of truths/facts for future generations and the second reason is a desire to tell the story of your life.

This workshop promises to provide a creative space where the participants will be encouraged, through guided exercises and sharing of ideas, to unlock the door into their memories and imaginations and be able to reveal the story they want to tell.

For bookings, call 057 8664033/13.