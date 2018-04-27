Laois junior painters win

Two talented Laois schoolchildren are among the budding artists featured in this year’s Sightsavers Junior Painter Awards 2018 exhibition.

Competition was as strong as ever and this year’s theme ‘Put Us In The Picture’ inspired creative entries from hundreds of primary schools across the country.

Lily Crossan (age 5) from St Pauls National School, Mountmellick was delighted to be at the awards ceremony last week in The Science Gallery, Dublin, where she was honoured as one of the 15 finalists of this year’s competition.

Also at the awards ceremony was Andrew Senior (age 5), also from St Pauls National School, who was highly commended for his artistic painting.

The judges tasked with the difficult job of choosing this year’s winners were disability campaigner and little person Sinéad Burke (aka Minnie Melange), Laureate na nÓg and illustrator PJ Lynch, and artist and director of Arts and Disability Ireland Padraig Naughton. They were astounded by the calibre of entries received and especially noted the creativity, colour and effort that went into every painting.

The winning top three schools receive a cash prize , sponsored by The Book Centre and Barker and Jones bookshop, and memberships and ‘toolboxes’ from ReCreate Ireland.

The 22 finalist and highly commended paintings will be exhibited in the DLR LexIcon (Dun Laoghaire LexIcon Library) throughout the summer, and in Powerscourt Town Centre, for the month of August.