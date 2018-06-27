Summer School of Rock and Pop in Portlaoise

The Music Generation Laois summer programmes have been announced, with the annual Summer School of Rock and Pop taking place in Dunamaise Arts Centre from the July 2 to July 6.

Young musicians aged 10-18 will work with professional musicians Dale Hennessy, Terry Byrne, Ros O Meara, James O’Connor and Denise Boyle. This programme culminates with a concert at the Dunamaise on Friday, July 6.

The Music Generation Laois Trad Summer School runs from July 20 to July 22. Tutors include Mohsen Amini (concertina), Ernestine Healy (concertina), Deirdre Granville (harp), Lauren O'Neill (harp), Mikie Smith (uilleann pipes), Padraig McGovern (uilleann pipes), Paul Finn (button accordion), Derek Hickey (button accordion), Siobhan Peoples (fiddle), Denise Boyle (fiddle), Tommy Fitzharris (flute), John Kelly (flute), Colm Phelan (bodhrán), Tommy Hayes (bodhrán), Derek Hickey (button accordion), Laoise Kelly (harp), Joseph Byrne (pipes) and Aine McQuaid (mixed juniors).