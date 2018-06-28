All the fun of the circus at workshops in Laois

Summer fun from the Laois County Council arts programme starts with Circus Art Workshops with Maria Corcoran running in Portlaoise from Tuesday July 3 to Thursday July 5, from 11am-1pm and a second workshop in the afternoon from 2pm-4pm for ages 7 to 12 years.

Maria will give an introduction to juggling, hula hoop, balance, acrobatics and more. Circus is where sports meet arts and creativity and individualism is celebrated. With many disciplines to choose from, each participant will get a chance to try something new and then focus on their favourite in an encouraging and supportive atmosphere.

Maria has been teaching youth circus for over eight years around Ireland and internationally. More information and application forms on www.laois.ie or email artsoff@laoiscoco.ie, telephone 057 8664033/13.