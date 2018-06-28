Coco screens in Laois this weekend

Damn those manipulative fiends at Pixar! Once again they’ve managed to sneakily imbue their beautifully animated imagery with enough emotion to make a grown man cry.

A young mariachi playing an old lullaby on his guitar to his wizened great-grandmother is the latest magical moment from the studio that deserves immortality in the pantheon of classic children’s cinema.

It joins the heartbreaking opening of Up, or Andy saying goodbye to Buzz and Woody before heading off to college in Toy Story 3, or the family hug at the end of Inside Out which brought together young Riley’s Joy and Sadness in one unforgettable bittersweet rush.

Young Miguel, whose Mexican family have outlawed music, takes a trip to the carnival-coloured Land of the Dead in search of his great-great grandfather in this subtle heartstring-tugger, which manages to splice in a satisfying adventure tale to the moving treatise on striking a balance between loving your family and following your dreams, all rendered in Pixar's beautifully animated technicolour imagery.

Coco screens at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this Saturday, June 30.