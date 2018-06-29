Black Sabbath tribute band to play in Laois

The UK's foremost Black Sabbath tribute band, The Sabbath Years, will be bringing their heavy metal stage show to Kavanaghs in Portlaoise this summer.

It was blatantly obvious from the beginning that The Sabbath Years would become one of the UK's top tribute bands.

The line up has since changed over the years as The Sabbath Years from the outset was formed to be a band that toured and not a band that stays within the city limits.

The line up comprises of highly talented and experienced musicians, who all share a great passion for Black Sabbath's music which results in an unforgettable experience for all who see them perform live.

The Sabbath Years have a repertoire of two-plus hours of Black Sabbath classics drawn from Sabbath’s first to thirteenth albums, which makes them the UK’s foremost Black Sabbath tribute.

The band delivers an unforgettable experience with sets that ooze with professionalism, a masterclass in metal musicianship, combined with powerful vocals, rock postures, searing guitar solos, powerful bass lines and express train drumming, this iconic metal band with their hard dark sound and intense music delivery definitely makes them the UK's foremost Black Sabbath tribute band.

The Sabbath Years play Kavanaghs on Thursday, July 19, at 9.30pm.