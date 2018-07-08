Summer panto the belle of the ball in Cinderella

Presented by Dressing Room 1, the summer panto Cinderella comes to the stage of the Dunamaise Arts Centre this July.

This is the classic rags to riches story of Cinderella who wishes to escape her life of drudgery, bullied by her horrible Ugly Sisters.

Her muddled father is powerless to intervene and her only comfort is her pal Buttons. Prince Charming is hosting a ball, so with the help of her Magical Fairy Godmother could this be the chance that Cinders has been waiting for?

Full of song, dance and laughter galore, featuring a talented cast of well known local faces and introducing the children of the inaugural Panto Summer Camp, this on-stage spectacle is set to blow children and adults away and promises a lavish production for all to enjoy.

Cinderella features Sandra Breen, Jayne Louise Kelly, Damien Halpin Lee, Richard Mansworth, Ciara Finlay, Rory Chadwick, Sophie Corder, PJ Mullhall, Charlene Duff, Katelyn Dempsey, Jay Ritchie, Sorcha Brennan, Donal Brennan and Helen Flynn.Helen Flynn (Dandini)

The summer panto stages at the Dunamaise on Saturday July 14 and Sunday 15, at 2pm and 7pm, with tickets priced €15/€12.