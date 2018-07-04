Botanical exhibition for Laois Arthouse Gallery

The Laois Arthouse Gallery, Stradbally, this week welcomes an exhibition by professional artist Mary Dillon who specialises in botanical artwork.

‘At the Heart – Botanical’ will officially open on Friday, July 6, at 4pm, officially launched by local fashion designer Heidi Higgins.

The exhibition will also include work created by participants on a botanical painting course led by artist Mary Dillon which ran at the Arthouse from July 2 - 6.

In the exhibition, Mary Dillon takes up the challenge of breathing life, movement, heart and soul into her intricate plant portraits. Dillon is a contemporary artist who pushes the boundaries of botanical art in new and exciting ways.

Mary is an award winning botanical artist who exhibits her work internationally, most recently in Madrid where her work features on the cover of Tulipa Tulipae, a publication by Real Botanico Jardin, Madrid.

Mary recently received the Anne Marie Carney Award and the Jean Emmons People’s Choice award at the ASBA (American Society of Botanical Artists) exhibition in San Francisco. She has been awarded Gold Medals and Best in Show in Botanical and Floral Art at Bloom, Dublin. Mary has recently joined the teaching team at the Chelsea School of Botanical Art in London. She finds teaching botanical art the perfect opportunity to bring together her three passions of painting, plants and working with people.

Visit the Arthouse to view the wonderful work as it will be there until July 25. For more call 057 8664033/13