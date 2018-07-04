Spiritual cinema from Dunamaise Arts Centre

A spiritual journey is charted in next week’s big screen offering from the Dunamaise Arts Centre, in the film Mary Magdalene.

Set in the Holy Land in the first century C.E., a young woman leaves her small fishing village and family behind to join a radical new social movement.

At its head is a charismatic leader, Jesus of Nazareth, who promises that the world is changing.

Mary is searching for a new way of living, and an authenticity that is denied her by the rigid hierarchies of the day.

As the notoriety of the group spread and more are drawn to follow Jesus, Mary's spiritual journey places her at the heart of a story that leads to the capital of Jerusalem, where she must confront the reality of Jesus' destiny and her own place within it.

Directed by Garth Davis, the film stars Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Mary Magdalene comes to the screen of the Dunamaise Arts Centre on Wednesday, July 11.