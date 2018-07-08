Hardy's poems of love at Roundwood House

Antelope Productions and Roundwood House present ‘Magic in My Eyes: Thomas Hardy’s Poems of Love and Loss’ at Roundwood House, Mountrath, on Sunday, July 15.

Performed by Michael James Ford, Clodagh Mooney Duggan, Elliot Moriarty and the Delmaine String Quartet.

This new collaboration with the Delmaine String Quartet explores one of the great romances in literary history, Thomas Hardy's courtship of Emma Gifford and their subsequent long and difficult marriage. When Emma died in 1912, after many years of estrangement, Hardy was inspired to write some of the greatest love poetry in the English language and to revisit the landscape of his first great passion.

Magic in My Eyes charts the course of their relationship through Hardy’s verse and journals along with Emma’s letters and recollections.