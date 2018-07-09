Legend of Luke Kelly for Mountmellick Arts Centre

Mountmellick Arts Centre is delighted to announce that 'The Legend Of Luke Kelly' show will be coming to the centre on Saturday October 20.

Kelly has left an indelible mark as being the greatest folk artist of the 20th Century and his music is widely regarded as one of Ireland's cultural treasures.

Dublin multi-instrumentalist Chris Kavanagh bears a remarkable resemblance to Luke, while his singing talents capture the depth and passion of the great man he was so heavily influenced by.

Further details regarding ticket sales will be posted later.