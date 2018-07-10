Stage Times for Castlepalooza 2018 announced

Express Reporter

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Stage Times for Castlepalooza 2018 announced

Stage Times for Castlepalooza 2018 announced

The stage times for Castlepalooza Festival has been announced. 

The three day camping festival takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 3, 4 and 5 in Charleville Castle in Tullamore.

Headline acts include All Tvvins, Detroit Swindle, New Jackson, Pins and Space Dimension Controller while Rubberbandits lead the way for the comedy lineup. 

See Castlepalooza website for more here.