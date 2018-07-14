Laois spoken word artist launches fearless poetry

Laois spoken word poet and artist in residence with the Dunamaise Arts Centre, Stephen James Smith will be embarking on a tour to coincide with the launch of his debut book of poetry and will be bringing a live performance to the Dunamaise later in the year.

The release of the highly anticipated collection of Stephen's poetic works, 'Fear Not', will see him take to the road for a subsequent 14 date live 'My Ireland' tour with special guest Enda Reilly kicking off at the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny on November 7.

"As a dyslexic my confidence has been impacted when it came to writing this book. People tend to know me as a ‘performance poet’, I'm not really a fan of that term, it sets up a binary. It is the oral side of poetry that drew me in. However now I'm just too brazen to care what box people want to put me in anymore, time to send it out to the world and see what folks make of them on the page,” Stephen explains.

Stephen’s debut collection of Poetry, Fear Not, is published by Arlen House with a launch due in September 2018.

His 'My Ireland' tours comes to the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise on November 9 next.