Piano Man's choir family

Irish composer, Tom Conroy is bringing together a 40 strong family of choirs to debut his new mass setting, ‘Aifreann Na Clainne’ (The Family Mass), on RTE One’s Mass on Sunday TV programme this weekend.

The music was specially written to celebrate the World Meeting of Families, which is hosted in Dublin for the first time this year. Bishop Denis Nulty from the Kildare and Leighlin Diocese will celebrate the mass.

Hailed as his best work to date, ‘Aifreann Na Clainne’ is Tom's third mass setting and this will be his third appearance on the TV programme as a composer and musical director. However, bringing together members of four different choirs is a first.

Piano Man Tom himself explains: “Merging so many people into a large family of choirs is symbolic. We're all joined together through our love of music and we are passionate about sharing our faith through music.”

Like a family, the merged choir is an inclusive group with cross-generational appeal. Members range from school age to senior citizens, and many, from choirs in Athy, Portarlington, Clonaslee and Clonaghadoo, are connected by family ties.

As well as talented family members, the RTE mass will also feature a performance from professional singer, Orla Fallon, formerly of Celtic Woman and Anuna.

Other guest soloists are soprano Kyra Fingelton and tenor Anthony McGorian.

The family of choirs will perform ‘Aifreann Na Clainne’ by Tom Conroy (Piano Man Tom) on RTE One’s tv programme ‘Mass on Sunday’ at 11am on this Sunday, July 15.