Not so fearsome dragon comes to Laois

A not-so-fearsome dragon will be coming to Portlaoise Library this week, when a Dublin-based children’s author brings her new book to the county for workshops with local children.

Gringer the Whinger is the new book by Jane Landy, illustrated by Sheena Dempsey.

“Gringer, who is a dragon, landed into my consciousness 22 years ago when I was being tormented by a complaining three year old. He remained at my side for many years to come,” explains author, Jane.

The book has been very well received and is now available all over Ireland and in the UK. Spanish and Italian versions will appear in 2019.

This Thursday, July 12, Jane will be visiting Portlaoise Library to run some workshops based on Gringer.

For more information, call Portlaoise Library on 057 86 22333.