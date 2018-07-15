Heavy metal from the Iron Men

The UK's foremost Black Sabbath tribute band, The Sabbath Years, will be bringing their heavy metal stage show to Kavanaghs in Portlaoise next week.

The line up comprises of highly talented and experienced musicians, who all share a great passion for Black Sabbath's music which results in an unforgettable experience for all who see them perform live.

The Sabbath Years have a repertoire of two-plus hours of Black Sabbath classics drawn from Sabbath’s first to thirteenth albums, which makes them the UK’s foremost Black Sabbath tribute.

Deliver thundering anthems and more from Black Sabbath’s first to 13th album.

Featuring Ric Stats on lead vocals, Tom Prince on bass, Jon Kershaw on lead guitar, and Karl Kane on drums and percussion.

The Sabbath Years take to the stage of Kavanaghs on Thursday, July 19, at 9.30pm.