Medley of Quilts in Mountmellick for month of July

For those interested in patchwork and quilting, the Laois Quilters proudly present A Medley of Quilts at Mountmellick Library for the month of July.

The Laois Quilters have a vision to promote the art of patchwork and quilting. It was established in September 2017 in an attempt to find existing quilters and people interested in quilting, in and around the Midlands.

This is the group’s very first exhibition and almost every member entered at least one quilt. In a Medley of Quilts, there are a wide variety of quilts in different sizes and techniques. Some quilters have only started making quilts in the past year, others are seasoned and doing it for many years.

Laois Quilters are fundraising for the Cuisle Centre in Portlaoise during this exhibition and made a group quilt titled ‘Rainbows of Love’, which is on display. This very colourful king size bed quilt that was made by all the members will be raffled off on Tuesday July 31 in the library. See Facebook Laois Quilters.