Learn to illustrate for graphic novels

Graphic novel illustration workshops will take place at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this week, suitable for all ages.

The workshops take place this Saturday, July 14, with a junior class for ages six to nine takes place, a senior class for ages ten to 14, and and advanced illustration workshop for ages 15+.

Bring your graphic novel characters to life with techniques to develop stories and scenes, presented by David Butler of Celtic Comics.

Taking place in the Dunamaise Mezzanine, these workshops will fascinate anyone with even a passing interest in comic book art.

See www.dunamaise.ie.