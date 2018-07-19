Ireland’s top trad musicians and more than 100 young players will gather in Portlaoise for the annual Music Generation Laois Trad Summer School 2018.

Now a firm fixture on Laois’ summer trad calendar, the Summer School will incorporate workshops, sessions and masterclasses across a wide range of instruments, as well as a series of evening concerts.

Over three days, from July 20 to July 22, participants will be mentored by accomplished trad players and tutors including members of award-winning Scottish folk band Talisk and highly-respected fiddle player, Siobhán Peoples.

An opening gala concert at Dunamaise Arts Centre on Friday July 20 will kickstart proceedings, featuring the Summer School tutors and the Music Generation Laois Trad Orchestra and Junior Trad Group.

A highlight of the weekend will see trad band Talisk, recent winners of the BBC 2 Folk Band of the Year Awards 2017, perform a family-friendly gig at Kavanagh’s on Saturday, July 21.

The Summer School will culminate in a student concert on Sunday July 22 at Portlaoise Further Education and Training Centre.