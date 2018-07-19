Embroidery, puppets and art workshops

The Dunamaise Arts Centre has a number of arts and creative skills workshops for all ages running this month.

There will be several workshops on Saturday, July 21 hosted by Pauline Dunne, including a puppet making workshop for ages 7-9. Learn to make a puppet, all you need is your imagination, a sock, and a few other bits and pieces. Pauline will show you when you get here.

Also in the Dunamaise Mezzanine on July 21 will be embroidery for beginners for ages 10-12, and another workshop for adults, both presented by Pauline Dunne.

Learn the art of embroidery, to personalise your clothing or create unique gifts. This is an opportunity to bring your imagination to life through freeform stitch.

If you like to get creative through textiles this is the hobby for you.

Also running at the Dunamaise Arts Centre next week is the art summer camp with Caroline Keane.

Artist Caroline Keane hosts a fun filled week of drawing, painting and creative sculpture, from July 23 to July 26.