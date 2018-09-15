Laois is awash with culture

On Friday September 21 hundreds of thousands of people across the country will lose themselves in their imagination and an explosion of creativity as the country comes alive for Culture Night, Ireland’s annual nocturnal cultural extravaganza.

Among the events listed are a circus street theatre performance; intercultural music, song and dance in Portlaoise; arts and exhibitions at the Dunamaise Arts Centre, Roundwood House, Castlewood Farm, Durrow, and Laois Arthouse Stradbally; music with singer-songwriter James O’Connor presented by Music Generation Laois; stories at Heritage House, Abbeyleix; puppet shows in local libraries; and Irish music, prose and drama at the Balcony Theatre, Mountmellick.

This year’s Laois Culture Night Ambassador is actor Emmet Byrne, a native of County Laois. He most recently starred as Sean Bourke in Cell Mates at The Hampstead Theatre, London and in RTÉ's Striking Out.

Commenting on this year’s programme of events Emmet said: “I am honoured to be the 2018 Laois Culture Night Laois ambassador. People being exposed to and engaging with the arts is absolutely vital to maintain Ireland’s rich cultural heritage.

Without that, we lose something essential to our identity as individuals and as a country. I hope people get out there and really enjoy the many cultural opportunities that will be on offer in Laois.”

Laois County Council is delighted to be once again taking part in Culture Night. The programme of activities in Laois is now available on www.culturenight.ie or www.laois.ie, and can be found in public venues around the county.