Get to grips with the Grapple Kings this week

After the resounding success of their first show, Grapple Kings return to Portlaoise this weekend for a Nogi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu event.

The first show was a massive success featuring the best up and coming talent in Ireland.

This promises to be bigger and better with the main event featuring two of the very best Grapplers in Europe, Kieran Davern (SBG Tullamore) and Brendan McGarry (BJJCork) going head to head in a 20 minute Nogi Subonly match for the Grapple Kings Middleweight Belt.

In the co-main event there are two high level black belts, with Jorge Santos (JSBJJ) and Rodrigo Boroski Pelanda (Riders Black Helmet Ireland) going head to head in a 20 minute Subonly GI match.

There are also many more fights to be announced on the undercard and main card.

Grapple Kings comes to the Dunamaise Arts Centre this Saturday, September 22.

For more on this exciting sporting event, see www.facebook.com/

Grapple-Kings-Jiu-Jitsu-

Tournament

Don’t miss this must see night of action.