Circus, art and music for Culture Night 2018

Culture is catching and each year Culture Night brings people together to create unique shared experiences and memories, all for free.

Highlights of events taking place in Laois this Friday, September 21, include: A circus street theatre performance and circus skills workshop by Maria Corcoran and friends at the Plaza, County Hall 4.30pm.

A chance to explore cultural connections at the Parish Centre Portlaoise with music, song and dance displays by intercultural groups from 6pm-8pm.

The exhibition ‘A Painted Otherworld’, focusing on the surreal, at the Dunamaise Arts Centre from 7pm and an exhibition by resident artists at Laois Arthouse Stradbally titled ‘The Stradbally Six’ opens from 5pm-8pm.

Singer-songwriter James O’Connor and his band at the Dunamaise Arts Centre, presented by Music Generation Laois.

A pop up exhibition by artist Jen Donnery, ‘Hidden Spaces’, at Roundwood House, Mountrath, from 5pm.

‘Stories from the Past’ at Heritage House, Abbeyleix where local school children will read stories from the 1930s schools collection initiative as well as new stories.

An interactive visual arts event called ‘Fold and Rise’ at Castlewood Farm, Durrow from 7.30-9.30 with artist Maeve Collins. Bring a mixing bowl.

‘The Best of the Irish’ at the Balcony Theatre, Mountmellick, where the great Irish writers of prose, poetry, drama, music and song come alive from 8pm.

Puppet shows and storytime by Julie Rose McCormick, in Portarlington Library at 3.30pm and in Stradbally Library at 6pm.