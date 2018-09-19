Cinema royalty in this week's big screen offering

This week’s big screen offering from the Dunamaise Arts Centre is Victoria and Abdul, the extraordinary true story of an unlikely friendship.

Abdul Karim is a young clerk who travels from India to participate in the Queen's Golden Jubilee. He is surprised to find favour with Queen Victoria herself.

The two forge a devoted alliance, one which her household and inner circle all attempt to destroy.

As the unexpected friendship deepens, the Queen begins to see a changing world through new eyes and joyfully reclaims her humanity.

Directed by Stephen Frears, the film stars Judi Dench, Ali Fazal, and Tim Pigott-Smith.

Victoria and Abdul screens at the Dunamaise Arts Centre today Tuesday, September 18, at 11am and again on Wednesday, September 19, at 8pm.

Tickets are available now from the box office priced €5-€7.