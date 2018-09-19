Best-selling author to read from latest memoir

Join Michael Harding this week at the Dunamaise Arts Centre for an informative and colourful talk on his new book, ‘On Tuesdays I’m a Buddhist’.

Join best-selling writer and raconteur Michael Harding as he reads from his latest memoir, ruminates on the difference between psychotherapy and religion, and relates the story of his pilgrimage to Skellig Michael, in his ongoing search for meaning.

“Harding’s latest attempt to find meaning in life is searingly honest, funny and self-deprecating,” said The Irish Times.

“A spell-binding and powerful book about the human condition, the narratives we weave around the self, and the ultimate bliss of living in the present moment,” according to Books.ie.

‘On Tuesdays I’m a Buddhist’ takes place at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this Thursday, September 20.