The surreal work of Laois artists

A showcase of surreal paintings by eight artists, six of whom are Laois based, is currently on show in the Dunamaise arts Centre in Portlaoise.

The exhibition is titled A Painted Otherworld Exhibition and Performance Night and will feature live performances on its opening night which is Friday 21 September from 6-9pm.

The show has been put together by Laois artist Rebecca Deegan who is resident artist at the Dunamaise arts Centre.

“A little over a year of planning has gone into creating this exhibition and we are really looking forward to welcoming people along to the opening night and hope that everyone finds it to be enjoyable.

“The aim of the exhibition is to showcase a collection of surreal, dark and macabre paintings by artists who allow dreams, fantasy and the subconscious to act as a source of inspiration for their work.

“The show will bring focus to artists who work with paint and have representational and figurative aspects to their work. This is an element that is often overlooked in a lot of gallery art in recent times.

“The show will feature self-taught artists as well as those with a formal art education.

“The artists I picked for the show are those I believe are worthy of recognition for their creativity, skills and dedication to their art. We each bring different concepts, techniques and aesthetics however; the common ground is our love for the surreal.” She said.

The eight artists whose work is displayed are Laois based artists Rebecca Deegan, Donna Kearns, Pat Byrne, Eoin Meehan, Gemma Lawlor and Kevin McCann along with Galway artist Sarah Keenan and Ian Keaveny from Blueball in Offaly.

Featuring on the opening night will be a live painting performance by one of the exhibiting artists Sarah Keenan (also known as Sick Kitty), a dance performance by Valkyrie Von Storm in homage to the wild woman archetype, along with an acoustic set by gothic-industrial band Sugarplum Suicide.

Everyone is welcome to come along.