O'Connor to showcase new music

Singer songwriter James O’Connor and his band will showcase new and original work from his forthcoming album, A Cluster of Narratives, this week at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

James has studied at BIMM Dublin for a BA in commercial and modern music while also writing, recording, performing new material.

He released an album, ‘Behind the Scenes’ to critical and popular acclaim in 2014, as well as releasing a single CD, ‘Warmth of a Smile’ in aid of the Midlands Simon Community.

He recently released his latest EP, ‘Day by Day’, music from which featured in a special concert in the Dunamaise Arts Centre showcasing his singing and songwriting from the past ten years.

James will take to the stage this Friday, September 21.

Organised by Music Generation Laois, this event is free but ticketed, so advanced booking is recommended.

Contact the Dunamaise Arts Centre box office on 057 866 3355.