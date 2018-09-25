A new eco-friendly family festival is coming to Laois

A new family friendly festival with a focus on the environment is coming to Laois this weekend.

Kiki Theatre Group will bring culture fuelled events with a line up of trains, theatre, food, arts, craft and eco-friendliness.

Impressively, those behind the festival have produced the entire event using 75 percent recycled and carbon free materials along with bio-constructing 15 environmentally friendly huts with materials supplied by local companies Walker Recycling and Beech Field Health Care. Everything down to plates and cutlery will be bio-degradable.

The Ogham Tree festival sees Kiki Theatre Group partner with national organisations such as Birdwatch Ireland, Recycling List Ireland and ‘Leave no trace’ in bringing this unique festival to the people of Laois.

John Doheny is the founder of the Kiki Theatre Group.

“It is a privilege to bring an event such as The Ogham Tree festival to the people of Laois. We want the work of Kiki Theatre Group to be as inclusive and accessible as possible to the general public so that they can embrace what Laois and the many talented artists, writers and actors living here have to offer,” he said.

This magical festival is geared towards families and lovers of creativity, culture and the arts of all ages will see visitors embarking on a magical train journey through Stradbally woods to be educated and excited by the nature that surrounds them.

They will meet a host of characters from woodland fairies to foxes and rabbits along the way on the iconic steam train.

Exhibitors from across Laois and further afield will be on hand throughout the day to add to the festival feel.

Revellers will have the chance to get up close and personal with Birds of Prey from ‘Raven Haven Aviaries’ or sample delicious organic food from an emerging Laois food producers Viva Street Food and Edmundsberry Greens.

Birdwatch Ireland will help budding birdwatchers identify birds indigenous to the area and if this jam packed line-up proves too much there is always the option of retreating away for some Yoga with yoga instructor Simon Rodgers.

The best of Irish craft will also be brought to the fore with Paddy O’Brien, who is best known as The Ogham Man who will be creating the bespoke mythical ogham structures and explaining their significance to Irish history.

Starting at 10.30 am on Sunday, September 30, Stradbally train journeys will depart every 20 minutes from the station up until 5.00 pm with the festival and crafts area open all day for people to interact and explore. Tickets start from €10.