Last chance to get Laois talent on the Late Late Toy Show!

There are just a couple of days left to seize the opportunity to reach Toy Show stardom this year.

We all love to see someone from our own county represented on the show on one of the biggest national television screenings of the year.

Applications for young performers hoping to be part of the cast for this year’s Late Late Toy Show need to apply – by sending in an audition video – by this Friday, September 28.

The Toy Show team has already received thousands of audition videos from all over Ireland and will select acts to invite to audition for a spot on the show.

There is still time to get the judge’s attention and get on the Toy Show. To apply for a chance to audition, performers’ parents download an application form and send it, by September 28, to the Late Late with a DVD or USB key of their child or group performing. The show is also looking for youngsters to demonstrate toys, though they won’t have to go to auditions.

The live audition circuit for the Toy Show will visit Tullamore on October 23, and Dublin on October 24, auditions will be held in Limerick this year for first time, on Monday, October 22.

Late Late Toy Show producer Eimear O’Mahony said: “We are looking for young performers who can bring that bit of magic that makes the Toy Show so special. We’re looking for the best performing groups, singers, musicians and toy demonstrators - we’ve already been inundated with audition tapes and the talent we have seen so far is unbelievable. We are going to have a very hard job picking the acts we want to meet on this year’s audition tour.”

Late Late Toy Show host Ryan Tubridy said: “Going out on the road with The Late Late Toy Show is one of my favourite times of the year and what better place to start looking for the best young talent this country has to offer than the home of Bill Whelan, Richard Harris and Dolores O’Riordan. I am endlessly surprised by how much talent there is in this country and I have no doubt we are going to uncover some cracking young performers this time around when we venture down to the Shannon.”

Details are on rte.ie/latelate.