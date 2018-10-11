Laois Youth Theatre to resume

The Laois Youth Theatre resumes this Friday, October 12, in the Laois Music Centre on Church Street, Portlaoise for what is anticipated to be a fun filled and hectic year.

New members are always welcome so If you are interested in drama, making plays, learning creative skills and meeting new people, this is the opportunity for you.

As well as welcoming back current members the workshop this Friday will be a taster session to allow new members to join. Members range from 1st year to sixth year students.

Laois Youth Theatre supports opportunities for new experiences and encourages creativity and skills development Affiliated to Youth Drama Ireland. Members are offered the prospect of travelling to theatre shows, networking nationally with other Youth Theatres, participate in local festivals, collaborate with other youth theatre groups locally and nationally and prepare for an end of year performance.

Email artsoff@laoiscoco.ie for more information or check out www.facebook.com/

laoisyouththeatre. Information also at www.laois.ie