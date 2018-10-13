A charming Smiths tribute act comes to Portlaoise

Bigmouth will strike again at Kavanaghs in Portlaoise this month, when top Smiths tribute band, These Charming Men take to the stage of the bar.

Based in Dublin and formed in 1995, These Charming Men are well known as being the premier Smiths and Morrissey tribute act around.

These Charming Men have toured extensively from Europe, to the USA and Japan, where they replaced Morrissey at the Fuji Rock Festival after he pulled out - yes, they are that good.

If you want a realistic and faithful representation of the spirit and music of the Smiths or Morrissey, These Charming Men are your only option.

Accept no (other) substitutes.

These Charming Men play Kavanaghs at 9.30pm on Friday, October 19.

For more, visit the venue website at www.kavanaghs

portlaoise.com.