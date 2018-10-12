Enjoy an evening with Red Hurley this weekend

A great night’s entertainment is promised as Red Hurley returns this week to the Dunamaise stage, celebrating over 40 years in show business.

Red has a great set list including his many chart hits, while also interpreting beautiful and moving performances of inspirational classics such as 'How Great Thou Art' and 'Amazing Grace' and of course some songs from the big shows.

This man is quite simply not just one of our best singers but also one of the finest interpreters of popular song.

Rarely has an artist had the persistence and self-belief to rise above so many career setbacks as Hurley has and re-emerge once again triumphant. His is without a doubt one of the best male voices of all time and his international success is long overdue.

It has taken the world a long time to discover just how great Red Hurley is. Don't miss this chance to see him at Dunamaise and discover for yourself.

An Evening with Red Hurley comes to the stage of the Dunamaise Arts Centre this Saturday, October 13, at 8pm.

Tickets are available priced €27.50/€25.