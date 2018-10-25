Local folk group cua are making waves

Cua will be taking to the stage of the Dunamaise Arts Centre this Friday, October 26.

Since the release of their album Songs of the Hollow last October, cua (John Davidson, Shane Booth and Ros O'Meara) have enjoyed radio play all over the world, from LyricFM and RTÉ1 to BBC radio and beyond.

Live gigs have gone down a storm at festivals and venues this year and cua will embark on an eight-date Scottish tour following this gig, with plans to launch a new album in Spring 2019.

Don’t miss a night in the company of a fantastic local folk group making waves in the global folk scene.

The band will play Portlaoise at 8pm this Friday, with tickets available now priced €15/€12.50.

“At it's finest, music should confound and amaze, and this trio pull it off,” said Acoustic Magazine.