Spoken word remembrance of Laois WWI dead

There will be a spoken word evening of remembrance for those who lost their lives and served in World War One from the Mountmellick area on Sunday November 11 in Mountmellick Library.

The evening will consist of poetry, prose, local history, newspaper articles and narratives about those who served in the war.

Entrance is free but places will be limited. Tickets are available on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2CDdOMQ or by calling into Mountmellick Library. The event will start at 7.30pm.