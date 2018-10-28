Halloween fun for kids in Laois

There’s Halloween fun for children planned this week at the Dunamaise Arts Centre, featuring fun costumes, pumpkins and treats.

Costumes & Pumpkins & Candy Oh My! takes place at the Dunamaise on Monday, October 29.

Follow the clues and find the pumpkins in the woods, make some slime, and take our beanboozled challenge.

Kids can dress in spooky costumes to enjoy some hot chocolate and marshmallows and Halloween candy and get their face painted. Admission is €10.50.

Then on Tuesday, October 30, there will be pumpkin patch painting workshop.

The wicked witch has taken all the colours from the Dunamaise pumpkin patch and help is needed.

Children can pick their pumpkin from the Gallery pumpkin patch and paint it.

The price is €10 per child and materials are included. This workshop is for ages 7+.