A monster show in Portlaoise

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, National Theatre Live presents Frankenstein at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this week.

Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker.

Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the increasingly desperate and vengeful Creature determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal. Scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development and the nature of good and evil, are embedded within this thrilling and deeply disturbing classic tale.

NT Live’s much-loved broadcast returns to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s novel. Benedict Cumberbatch, one of the world’s most acclaimed actors plays both the Creature and Victor Frankenstein alternating roles with Jonny Lee Miller.

Frankenstein will be shown at the Dunamaise Arts Centre on Wednesday, October 31, and woul d make a perfect Halloween treat.