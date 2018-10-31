Affirmation art workshop for Laois children

An affirmation workshop for children takes place this week at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Presented by art therapist, Aisling Brennan, this affirmation workshop is for children aged 7 to 12 years. The workshop begins with a guided meditation. The children will open up their creativity and connect with themselves to find a part they are proud of. This may be their kindness, helpfulness, friendliness etc. They will then make a piece of art based on this attribute.

The workshop takes place at 2pm this Thursday, November 1. Tickets are on sale priced €15, with a sibling discount available.