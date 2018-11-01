Le Galaxie set to shine in Laois

Electro band Le Galaxie will be taking to the stage of Kavanaghs in Portlaoise this weekend.

The band was formed in Dublin by Michael Pope, David McGloughlin, Anthony Hyland and Alastair Higgins, all four having previously played in guitar-based alternative rock band 66e.

They played their first show as Le Galaxie in The Boom Boom Room in 2008, followed by regular sets in Whelan's, Crawdaddy and the Button Factory. As the band's audience grew, Le Galaxie's reputation as a live act has seen them headline Irish festivals such as Sea Sessions, Body & Soul Music Festival and Castlepalooza, and have performed at Secret Garden Party, The Great Escape Festival, Midem, Electric Picnic, SXSW, CMJ, Europavox and Longitude Festival.

In 2016, they announced a string of European dates at festivals such as Lovebox and Fiberfib-Benicassim. They were also announced as tour support for Faithless.

In August 2017, MayKay, formerly of the band Fight Like Apes, joined the band.

Le Galaxie released their third studio album ‘Pleasure’ through US label Red River on 6 April.

For their third studio album, Le Galaxie have coupled with LA based Independent label Red River. This isn’t the only new and exciting partnership for the band, as longtime collaborator May Kay, formerly of Fight Like Apes, is now a full-time member of the Le Galaxie family.

Recorded in their own studio with ultra producer Blende, ‘Pleasure’ points to Le Galaxie’s evolution from purveyors of dance floor bangers to creators of well-crafted songs.

The affecting, almost master and servant like vocal exchange between Michael Pope and May Kay, demonstrates a self-confidence and maturity of a band in control. The first release from the album, ‘Pleasure’, was the calling card for an album that sees the band producing a new body of work, to be enjoyed as much between your ears as between the throbbing floors and laser lit ceilings of venues and festivals across Ireland, the US, Europe and beyond.

Le Galaxie have spent the past seven years claiming their title as Ireland’s best live act, honing their craft across clubs and venues, bars and fields, tents and countries, cities and towns, parties and raves.

Le Galaxie play Kavanaghs this Friday, November 2, at 9.30pm.