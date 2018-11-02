An evening of pipe and harp music presented by Music Generation Laois comes to the Dunamaise Arts Centre this weekend.

This will feature young musicians from across Ireland and professional Irish and international pipers and harpists, including renowned Scottish Harpist Catriona McKay, who are descending on Laois for this very special Tionól of musicians, now in its third year.

Music Generation Laois is part of Music Generation, Ireland's national music education initiative, co-founded by U2, the Ireland Funds and the Department of Education and Skills and locally Music Generation Laois is based in Laois County Council, and is funded by Laois County Council, Laois Offaly Education and Training Board and Laois Partnership Company.

The Music Generation Laois Tionól comes to the stage of the Dunamaise at 7pm this Saturday, November 3. Tickets are priced €5.