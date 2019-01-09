Operation Transformation returns with new leaders and a new Laois expert

Operation Transformation returns tonight for its 12th season and this year the programme has undergone something of a transformation itself with a new base, a new medical expert, new challenges, and as always five new leaders for everyone to follow.

The Leaders starting weights and targets for next week are listed below.

The new series will see the return of the nationwide walks this Saturday and RTÉ is linking up with the GAA for the hugely popular ‘Ireland Lights Up’ campaign, helping communities across the 32 counties come together and enjoy getting fit and healthy in the safe surroundings of their local GAA club.

For the first time in Operation Transformation history, the new series will be based in the north county Dublin town of Balbriggan as OT attempts to get the whole town moving.

Over the course of the 8-week series, OT will be encouraging local community leaders to get their area active with the programme reporting on their success.

Balbriggan will aim to show the nation what can be achieved with a little community spirit encouragement and the support of civic leaders.

The expert panel returns and that too has transformed with a new medical expert – Dr. Sumi Dunne from Laois – joining the team, alongside Dr Eddie Murphy, Karl Henry and Aoife Hearne.

The show airs on Wednesday 9 January, 9.35pm, RTÉ One.

Meanwhile, on Saturday thousands of people across Ireland are set to take part in the biggest ever Operation Transformation Nationwide Walks with over 100 walks taking place across the country.

With new walks, this year's event, which has been organised in conjunction with Sport Ireland and the Local Sports Partnerships, is the biggest in the show's 12 year history.

The walks are open to all - young and old, experienced walkers and those looking to jump-start their January health kick - and will take place at venues throughout the country from 11am on Saturday 12 January, 2019.

This year Kathryn Thomas will be walking be alongside Leader Siobhan O'Brien in Porterstown, Dublin 15; Dr Eddie Murphy will join Jean Tierney in Patrickswell, Co Limerick; Sumi Dunne will join Paul Murphy in Tubercurry, Co Sligo; Karl Henry will walk alongside Cathal Gallagher in Ballyshannon Co Donegal; and Leader Pamela Swayne will be joined by Aoife Hearne in Youghal, Co Cork.