Far Flung Trio come to Portlaoise

A mesh of classical and classy tunes for music aficionados comes to Portlaoise this month, when Far Flung Trio take to the stage of the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

This musical ensemble comprises Katherine Hunka on violin, Dermot Dunne on accordion, and Malachy Robinson on double-bass.

This hugely technically proficient trio play their new programme of music by Bach, Kreisler, Piazzola, Offenbach, Klezmer tunes and Edith Piaf songs. Their concert of musical fun and games guarantees a happy audience.

Leader of the Irish Chamber Orchestra violinist Katherine Hunka and the extraordinary accordion player Dermot Dunne have been playing together since 2007. They have toured Ireland and China playing everything from Baroque to Piazzolla.

They are delighted to be joined by Ireland’s most sought after and versatile double bassist Malachy Robinson for performances packed with musical gems.

Far Flung Trio comes to the Dunamaise Arts Centre on January 29, at 8pm. Tickets are available now, priced €16/€14.