Gleeful return of Laois music club

The Mountrath Glee Club returned last Thursday, January 10, for young people aged ten to 16 to rehearse weekly with a dance and singing tutor.

The club runs from 5.30pm-6.30pm at the Kiln Lane Community Centre in Mountrath.

The cost is €20 for ten weeks and new members are welcome.

The Glee Club is run by Music Generation Laois.

Contact Music Generation Laois on 057 8664078 or email info@musicgenerationlaois.ie for further information.