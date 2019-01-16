Gleeful return of Laois music club
The Mountrath Glee Club returned last Thursday, January 10, for young people aged ten to 16 to rehearse weekly with a dance and singing tutor.
The club runs from 5.30pm-6.30pm at the Kiln Lane Community Centre in Mountrath.
The cost is €20 for ten weeks and new members are welcome.
The Glee Club is run by Music Generation Laois.
Contact Music Generation Laois on 057 8664078 or email info@musicgenerationlaois.ie for further information.
