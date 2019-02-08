No Castlepalooza in 2019 as organisers announce break for festival

Popular music and culture festival, Castlepalooza, is taking a break in 2019, organisers have announced.

"We are taking the time out to create a completely new spin on the music festival formula and will be back with a reimagined Castlepalooza," they said on Wednesday.

"Thanks to everyone who has supported us over the last 13 years. Watch this space for Castlepalooza updates and have a great summer."

The festival has taken place at Charleville Castle every year since its inception but the managing trustee of the castle, Dudley Stewart told Midlands 103 that Castlepalooza will be replaced by smaller local festivals.

Castlepalooza has been popular with summer festivalgoers and attracted over 5,000 visitors in 2018.