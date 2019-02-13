WATCH: Portlaoise Musical Society reveals its next big 2019 production

Portlaoise Musical Society has revealed exciting plans for its 2019 production.

Following on from last year’s epic success with Titanic the Musical, the popular local group has put the wheels in motion for its 21st year of entertaining Laois and beyond.

In an exciting video reveal, the musical society has broken the news that the 2019 production is set to be Ragtime the Musical which will run from Saturday, November 16 to Saturday, November 23.

Based on the 1975 novel by EL Doctorow, Ragtime tells the story of three groups in the United States in the early 20th century: African Americans, represented by Coalhouse Walker Jr, a Harlem musician; upper-class suburbanites, represented by Mother, the matriarch of a white upper-class family in New Rochelle, New York; and Eastern European immigrants, represented by Tateh, a Jewish immigrant from Latvia.

Historical figures including Harry Houdini, Evelyn Nesbit, Booker T Washington, JP Morgan, Henry Ford, Stanford White, Harry Kendall Thaw, Admiral Peary, Matthew Henson, and Emma Goldman are represented in the stories.

The production team for the 2019 show features Director Paul Norton, Musical Director Emer Hartnett and Choreographer Grace McGrath.

Portlaoise Musical Society which was formed in 1999, has enjoyed 20 very successful years, having presented amazing shows years on the year and won various AIMS national musical awards ranging from Best Actress to Best Male and Female Singers, Best Director to Best Technical and even more nominations.

Their musical repertoire includes the following:

1999: Oklahoma!, 2000: Carousel, 2001: Calamity Jane, 2002: Me & My Girl, 2003: The Hot Mikado, 2004: Anything Goes, 2005: Fiddler on the Roof, 2006: Oliver, 2007: Crazy for You, 2008: Sweet Charity, 2009: Pirates of Penzance, 2010: Beauty & the Beast, 2011: All Shook Up, 2012: Singin’ in the Rain, 2013: Grease, 2014: Jesus Christ Superstar, 2015: The Addams Family, 2016: Hello Dolly, 2017: Rock of Ages, 2018: Titanic - The Musical.

The stunning 20th Anniversary show in Titanic - The Musical was presented by a 74 member cast and was a huge hit.

