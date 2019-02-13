Life drawing classes with an artist at the Dunamaise Arts

The Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise will host life drawing classes throughout February.

These are artist-led drawing sessions with a live model. There will be an initial series of three weeks, with future classes to be arranged on demand.

This workshop is led by Rebecca Deegan.

The classes take place at the Dunamaise from February 12 to February 26.

For more information or bookings, call the Dunamaise box office on 057 866 3355.