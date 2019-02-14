Townscape comes to an end at Laois Arthouse

It’s the last chance to catch the Townscape exhibition at the Laois Arthouse in Stradbally, following a nine-month tour.

‘Townscape’ opened in the Dunamaise Arts Centre in March 2018, with a seminar ‘A Dialogue with Architecture: Reinterpreting the Irish Town.’ It was exhibited over the summer at the Irish Architectural Archive, Merrion Square, Dublin 2, where a lunchtime series of talks ‘Town Talks’ took place

It then toured to Maynooth University and closed with a seminar at the library on the theme of the arts and community engagement.

Mary Burke is a critically acclaimed Irish artist whose life’s work up to this point dealt with painting suburban surroundings.

She found Stradbally to be an appealing subject matter and over a twelve-month period she visited twelve homes selected and ‘Townscape’ was born.

‘Townscape has provided me with the opportunity to explore homes in the rural midland town of Stradbally,” said Mary.

The exhibition runs until February 22. For more details telephone 057 8664109/4033