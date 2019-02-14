Yellow Rose Isla returns to Laois stage

Highly respected singer and prolific songwriter Isla Grant makes a welcome return visit to Ireland after an absence of two years with a beautifully constructed show.

Isla Grant is a Scottish contemporary country singer with a deep catalogue.

Born in Wigtownshire, Scotland, she grew up in a musical family and was greatly influenced by the folk music of her region.

She learned to play the guitar and took an interest in American country music.

In time, Isla found international success as a Scottish country singer, releasing numerous albums, generally one or more per year.

Her catalogue includes the albums Only Yesterday (1999), Mother (2000), Childhood Memories(2002), The Day Christ Was Born (2002), The Beauty of My Home (2003), The Best of Isla Grant (2004), When the Day Is Done (2005), Faith, Love and Hope(2006), Down Memory Lane (2007), A Dream Come True (2008), and Special to Me (2008).

Isla eventually founded a record label of her own, IGE, and made her independent album debut with Isla Sings Hank (2008), a Hank Williams tribute album.

Isla is now established in Ireland, Austraila, New Zealand, the UK, America and Canada as a singer/songwriter of the highest quality.

Over the last few years she has completed hugely successful tours of New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the UK and once again received five gold discs for CD sales.

Add this to six platinum discs already received in Ireland and you can see why this Scottish Lass is so popular. Her highly entertaining concert show features all her wonderful hit songs and some new from her latest album.

Isla's interaction with her audience is second to none and the atmosphere at her live shows is a joy to behold.

Together with an excellent backing band the ingredients are there for a concert of the highest quality .

This is a treat for all Isla Grant fans.

Isla Grant’s Yellow Rose Tour comes to the stage of the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise this Saturday, February 16, at 8pm.

Tickets are available now priced €30/€28, for bookings contact the box office on 057 866 3355.